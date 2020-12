You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Foggy Start To Christmas Eve, Rain On The Way



Find out what kind of weather we're expecting on Christmas Day. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:05 Published 2 hours ago PennDOT Preparing For Christmas Eve Snow



With the forecast calling for snow on Christmas Eve, PennDOT is preparing to keep the roads clear. KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the details on the restrictions set to go into place this evening. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:19 Published 6 hours ago Ruth Bader Ginsburg-inspired gift is a crafty homage to the late icon this Christmas



This US man went all out when wrapping his sister's present with a Ruth Bader Ginsburg-inspired collar. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 6 hours ago