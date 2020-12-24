Global  
 

Netflix Announces 'Cobra Kai' Season 3 Will Premiere Earlier + New Stills!

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Netflix Announces 'Cobra Kai' Season 3 Will Premiere Earlier + New Stills!Cobra Kai fans got a sweet Christmas Eve present from Netflix! The streaming service announced that the upcoming third season will now premiere one week earlier on January 1st. “cobra kai, New Years day 2021,” Netflix captioned a video on Instagram. “‘I heard you all whining about Season 3 taking forever. So I called the [...]
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Cobra Kai Season 3 clip - Get The Phone

Cobra Kai Season 3 clip - Get The Phone 01:09

 Cobra Kai Season 3 clip - Get The Phone - Netflix - Johnny tries to inspire Miguel to start walking again. Season 3 of Cobra Kai premieres this January only on Netflix.

