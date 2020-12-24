Netflix Announces 'Cobra Kai' Season 3 Will Premiere Earlier + New Stills!
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Cobra Kai fans got a sweet Christmas Eve present from Netflix! The streaming service announced that the upcoming third season will now premiere one week earlier on January 1st. “cobra kai, New Years day 2021,” Netflix captioned a video on Instagram. “‘I heard you all whining about Season 3 taking forever. So I called the [...]
