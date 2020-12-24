Tory Lanez Shuts Down Everyone On Clubhouse: “Spend Some Time W/ Your Family”
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez is not with all the gossip. The rap heavyweight went online to let it be known he isn’t a fan of the new, popular chatting app Clubhouse. Tory Shuts Down Clubhouse Users Tory took to his Twitter to shut down everybody using Clubhouse. He urged those clocking in too many hours […]
