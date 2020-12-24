'Cobra Kai' Season 3 Launching on Netflix a Week Early

Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Fans can expect new episodes of Cobra Kai sooner than planned! According to Variety, Netflix will be releasing the third season a week earlier than originally planned, with episodes dropping next Friday (January 1). Cobra Kai expands on the 1980 film franchise The Karate Kid. Ralph Maccio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel [...]