Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Cobra Kai' Season 3 Launching on Netflix a Week Early

Just Jared Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Fans can expect new episodes of Cobra Kai sooner than planned! According to Variety, Netflix will be releasing the third season a week earlier than originally planned, with episodes dropping next Friday (January 1). Cobra Kai expands on the 1980 film franchise The Karate Kid. Ralph Maccio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Cobra Kai Season 3 clip - Get The Phone

Cobra Kai Season 3 clip - Get The Phone 01:09

 Cobra Kai Season 3 clip - Get The Phone - Netflix - Johnny tries to inspire Miguel to start walking again. Season 3 of Cobra Kai premieres this January only on Netflix.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COBRA KAI Season 3 trailer - Mr. Miyagi [Video]

COBRA KAI Season 3 trailer - Mr. Miyagi

COBRA KAI Season 3 trailer - Mr. Miyagi - Karate Kid Netflix Series 5,559 views•Dec 17, 2020

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:30Published
Night skiing at Bogus Basin starts a week earlier than planned [Video]

Night skiing at Bogus Basin starts a week earlier than planned

Bogus Basin announced night skiing operations will start on December 12, a week earlier than planned thanks to early season snowfall and strong snowmaking efforts.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:47Published
Cobra Kai Season 3 [Video]

Cobra Kai Season 3

Cobra Kai Season 3 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso pick up where they left off in Season 1 and 2, and train a new generation in the way of karate. But..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Season 3 of 'Cobra Kai,' the 'Karate Kid' spin-off on Netflix, arrives one week early

 Merry Christmas to fans of The Karate Kid! Netflix has a special treat for you. The Cobra Kai spin-off series, which started life as a YouTube original before...
Mashable

Netflix Announces 'Cobra Kai' Season 3 Will Premiere Earlier + New Stills!

 Cobra Kai fans got a sweet Christmas Eve present from Netflix! The streaming service announced that the upcoming third season will now premiere one week earlier...
Just Jared Jr

The top 9 streaming TV shows this week, from 'The Mandalorian' to 'Cobra Kai'

 Netflix's "Cobra Kai" is gaining in audience demand ahead of the premiere of its anticipated third season.
Business Insider