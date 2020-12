Kareena shares pics from Christmas dinner Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted a Christmas celebration at their residence on Thursday night. The dinner was attended by Karisma Kapoor and her daughter, Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Natasha Poonawala and others. Now, Bebo shared a picture from the celebration on her Instagram. She captioned the post, "That warm, fuzzy feeling... Merry Xmas people ❤️❤️❤️" 👓 View full article

