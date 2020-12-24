BTS Members Jimin & V Release Solo Christmas Songs
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Jimin and V are celebrating the holiday season with new songs! The guys from BTS both dropped solo Christmas tunes this week. On Tuesday (December 23), Jimin released “Christmas Love” on YouTube, while V dropped “Snow Flower” on SoundCloud on Wednesday (December 24). BTS are set to join other Big Hit label artists, including TXT, [...]
