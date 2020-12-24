Andy Cohen‘s son just got the performance of a lifetime! Andy posted a photo of John Mayer playing guitar for his 22-month-old son Benjamin on Tuesday (December 22). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Mayer John and Andy are known for their close friendship, which began after they bonded over a mutual love [...]Full Article
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of John Mayer Performing for His Son
Just Jared 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
022120 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY
022120 5-6:30
082719 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY