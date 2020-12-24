Global  
 

Candace Cameron Bure Denies Partaking in Brother Kirk Cameron's Christmas Caroling Protests

E! Online Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Candace Cameron Bure is speaking out about her brother Kirk Cameron's recent protests. After the Growing Pains actor received backlash for hosting caroling events in California amid...
 “Growing Pains” actor Kirk Cameron held a Christmas caroling event to protest stay-at-home mandates in California. The protest attracted dozens of people, who were mostly maskless.

Candace Cameron Bure Caught Between Family & COVID Crisis, As Brother’s Caroling Rages On

 Kirk Cameron is currently facing a wave of outrage for hosting large Christmas caroling events, which he is positioning as a “peaceful protest” against...
OK! Magazine

Candace Cameron Bure denies attending Kirk Cameron's caroling protests, but stands by her brother

 "I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family," Bure wrote. "I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard."
Upworthy

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to 'Vile Tweets' About Kirk's COVID Protests

 The "Fuller House" alum said she "did not attend any recent caroling events."
Upworthy