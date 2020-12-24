Olivia Wilde Fired Shia LaBeouf From Don't Worry Darling
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () Shia LaBeouf was originally set to star in one of the lead roles in the new film Don't Worry Darling, but in September, the 34-year-old actor was replaced by Harry Styles. Now, new details...
Variety is reporting that Shia LaBeouf was fired from the upcoming Olivia Wilde movie, "Don't Worry Darling." Why was he fired? According to Business Insider Shia exhibited "poor behavior" to cast and crew, including Wilde. "He is not an easy guy to work with," a source told Variety. The source added...