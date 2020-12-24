You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Olivia Wilde Fired Shia LaBeouf From 'Don't Worry Darling' New details are coming to light regarding Shia LaBeouf‘s exit from Don’t Worry Darling. Shia was supposed to star in the upcoming movie, which Olivia is...

Just Jared 6 hours ago



Shia LaBeouf Fired by Olivia Wilde From Her Movie 'Don't Worry Darling' Rumor has it, the 'Honey Boy' actor didn't leave Olivia Wilde's movie on his own accord but being let go by the actress-turned-director and replaced by Harry...

AceShowbiz 1 hour ago



