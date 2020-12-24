Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lil Pump Says It’s Over For Eminem

SOHH Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Lil Pump Says It’s Over For EminemFlorida rapper Lil Pump thinks it’s the last call for Slim Shady. The hip-hop star goes to his Instagram page to shut down rap veteran Eminem. LP disses Marshall Mathers and says no one is listening to the 48-year-old hip-hop legend. Pump knows how to live the fast and furious life. The hip-hop star recently […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lil Pump Speaks at Trump Rally After Being Introduced as ‘Little Pimp’ [Video]

Lil Pump Speaks at Trump Rally After Being Introduced as ‘Little Pimp’

Lil Pump Speaks at Trump Rally After Being Introduced as ‘Little Pimp’. On Monday, rapper Lil Pump attended a late-night rally for Donald Trump in Grand Rapids, Michigan. . His appearance..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published
Lil Pump speaks at Trump rally after being introduced as ‘Little Pimp’ [Video]

Lil Pump speaks at Trump rally after being introduced as ‘Little Pimp’

On Monday, rapper Lil Pump attended a late-night rally for Donald Trump in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published
Election 2020: Lady Gaga, John Legend, Cardi B, Lil Pump call on people to vote [Video]

Election 2020: Lady Gaga, John Legend, Cardi B, Lil Pump call on people to vote

While Lady Gaga and John Legend campaigned for the Biden-Harris ticket in Pennsylvania, rapper Lil Pump joined President Trump in Michigan.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:08Published