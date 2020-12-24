The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Head Off to Celebrate Christmas in New York
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are celebrating Christmas in New York. The Bachelorette couple took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 24 to post a few pictures of themselves traveling to the...
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are celebrating Christmas in New York. The Bachelorette couple took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 24 to post a few pictures of themselves traveling to the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources