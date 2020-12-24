Global  
 

The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Head Off to Celebrate Christmas in New York

E! Online Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are celebrating Christmas in New York. The Bachelorette couple took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 24 to post a few pictures of themselves traveling to the...
 Tayshia Adams got engaged to Zac Clark during the Season 16 finale of ABC’s “The Bachelorette”.

Tayshia Adams chooses Zac Clark on 'Bachelorette' finale, accepts his proposal

 Tayshia Adams, who lives in California, said she and Zac Clark are "going to be spending Christmas in New York.
