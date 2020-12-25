A$AP Rocky Proves He’s Still Going Strong With Rihanna

Global  
 

A$AP Rocky Proves He’s Still Going Strong With RihannaAny doubts about the legitimacy of rumors romantically linking New York rapper A$AP Rocky and R&B superstar Rihanna may be put to bed. Rocky has been spotted getting off a plane in Barbados, where RiRi is also spending the holidays. A$AP Rocky + Rihanna Relationship Confirmed? Rihanna has been seen in public around the island […]
