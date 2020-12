You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Royals Might Have Their Christmas Plans Canceled



The pandemic is affecting everyone, even those who are royal. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:02 Published 3 days ago Prince George Volunteers During the Pandemic



Prince George has once again helped his family serve others at Christmas. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:55 Published 3 days ago What's in store for the royals next year?



After a challenging 2020, the Windsors are preparing for the arrival of twonew additions, a 100th birthday and a 12-month evaluation of Megxit. But whatelse lies ahead for the royals next year? Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:25 Published 4 days ago