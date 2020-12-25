Chris Hemsworth Bares His Abs Next to the Christmas Tree!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A physics student just built the world's smallest Christmas tree



You are looking at the world's smallest Christmas tree. While most people strive to make massive Christmas trees, this TU Delft physics student went to the other extreme end. Using a scanning tunneling.. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 00:45 Published 5 hours ago Woman makes 78 Christmas trees for nursing home residents



A manager wanted to cheer up residents of a nursing home and made 78 Christmas trees for the residents. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:27 Published 6 hours ago Samantha Makes Holiday Fruitcake



Join Samantha Seneviratne in her home kitchen as she makes an almond gingerbread fruitcake (that actually tastes good). This adaptation of an often maligned Christmas staple will change your mind about.. Credit: Bon Appetit Duration: 12:52 Published 9 hours ago