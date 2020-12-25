Chris Hemsworth Bares His Abs Next to the Christmas Tree!

Global  
 

Chris Hemsworth is showing off his ripped body on Christmas! The 37-year-old Thor actor’s wife Elsa Pataky took to Instagram to share a photo of him standing next to their Christmas tree with his shirt unbuttoned, showing off his abs. “Santa brought me a Thor action figure for Christmas. 🤩💃,” Elsa captioned the photo. Click [...]
