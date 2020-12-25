Global  
 

Lil Pump Randomly Fires Shots At Eminem: “Nobody Listening To Your Old A**”

Friday, 25 December 2020
Lil Pump Randomly Fires Shots At Eminem: “Nobody Listening To Your Old A**”Florida rapper Lil Pump might have just pushed the limit on possible clout-chasing. After creating a buzz for himself by publicly endorsing Donald Trump last month, the South Beach rap artist is inviting more controversy by dissing hip-hop icon Eminem. Lil Pump Takes Aim At ‘Lame’ Eminem Eminem is the talk of the rap world […]
