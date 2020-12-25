Global  
 

Amanda Kloots Shows Off New Ring Made of Late Husband Nick Cordero's Ashes

AceShowbiz Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
'I love that Nick is with me in many places; the ocean, a beautiful vase, an urn and now on my hand,' the 'Talk' co-host shares on Instagram alongside a video of the ring.
