Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joey King Calls Taylor Zakhar Perez the 'Snackiest Snack' On His Birthday

Just Jared Jr Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Joey King is wishing her The Kissing Booth 2 co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez a “Happy birthday”! The 21-year-old actress posted a few photos for her friend’s b-day and even touched on his looks. “Happy birthday to the snackiest snack that ever snacked. I love you,” Joey wrote on a photo of the two jumping in [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Taylor Swift releases dance remix of new single to celebrate birthday [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Taylor Swift releases dance remix of new single to celebrate birthday

Taylor Swift has celebrated her 31st birthday by releasing a remix of her new tune, Willow.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Taylor Swift releases dance remix of new single to celebrate birthday [Video]

Taylor Swift releases dance remix of new single to celebrate birthday

Taylor Swift has celebrated her 31st birthday by releasing a remix of her new tune, Willow.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift! (Sunday, December 13) [Video]

Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift! (Sunday, December 13)

Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift!. Taylor Alison Swift turns 31 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the singer. 1. Her lucky number is 13. 2. She wrote her first song, “Lucky You,”..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:49Published