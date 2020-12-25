Playboi Carti Finally Drops Second Album, 'Whole Lotta Red'
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Playboi Carti has released his long-anticipated second album, Whole Lotta Red. The album comes two years after his 2018 studio debut, Die Lit and features Future, Kid Cudi and Kanye West.
Playboi Carti has released his long-anticipated second album, Whole Lotta Red. The album comes two years after his 2018 studio debut, Die Lit and features Future, Kid Cudi and Kanye West.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources