Playboi Carti Finally Drops Second Album, 'Whole Lotta Red'

NPR Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Playboi Carti has released his long-anticipated second album, Whole Lotta Red. The album comes two years after his 2018 studio debut, Die Lit and features Future, Kid Cudi and Kanye West.
