Kardashian Jenner Family Members Share Festive Christmas Eve Photos After Cancelling Annual Party
Friday, 25 December 2020 () The Kardashian-Jenners are not hosting their annual Christmas Eve party this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they are still staying festive while at home with their families. Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner have all given fans an inside look at their Christmas Eves. “Just the family coming over tonight [...]
Millions of Americans are making some of those tough choices this Christmas eve: Can they safely visit family members despite the pandemic, or should they heed the experts' advice and stay home? Mola Lenghi reports. (12/24/20)