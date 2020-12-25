Global  
 

Kardashian Jenner Family Members Share Festive Christmas Eve Photos After Cancelling Annual Party

Just Jared Friday, 25 December 2020
The Kardashian-Jenners are not hosting their annual Christmas Eve party this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they are still staying festive while at home with their families. Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner have all given fans an inside look at their Christmas Eves. “Just the family coming over tonight [...]
