Justin Theroux Is Spending Christmas Eve with His 'Bro' Mark Ronson!

Just Jared Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Justin Theroux has a famous friend by his side on Christmas Eve! The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday night (December 24) to share photos of him and music producer Mark Ronson spending the holiday together. “The First Bröel. 🍸 Jingle Bros. 🎄 Merry Christmas! ❤️,” Mark captioned the series of pics on his [...]
