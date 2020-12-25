Justin Theroux Is Spending Christmas Eve with His 'Bro' Mark Ronson! Friday, 25 December 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Justin Theroux has a famous friend by his side on Christmas Eve! The 49-year-old actor took to Instagram on Thursday night (December 24) to share photos of him and music producer Mark Ronson spending the holiday together. “The First Bröel. 🍸 Jingle Bros. 🎄 Merry Christmas! ❤️,” Mark captioned the series of pics on his [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources JandK Govt organises special event on Christmas Eve in Srinagar



On eve of Christmas, Jammu and Kashmir Government organised special event in Srinagar. To bring cheer among people, Department of Tourism along with Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:14 Published 6 hours ago

