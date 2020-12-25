Global  
 

Jennifer Lopez Wears Epic Red Dress for Christmas Eve!

Just Jared Friday, 25 December 2020
Jennifer Lopez has the most epic Christmas Eve outfit of anyone around! The 51-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Thursday (December 24) to share a photo of herself ascending a staircase in a gorgeous red gown. “‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS … have a beautiful Christmas Eve everyone! ♥️♥️,” Jennifer captioned the photo. JLo is [...]
