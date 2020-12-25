Jennifer Lopez Wears Epic Red Dress for Christmas Eve!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Christmas Eve Shoppers Hustle to Grab Gifts in San Francisco's Union Square



It was far less crowded in the stores surrounding San Francisco's Union Square than it would be on a typical Christmas Eve. Still, many last-minute shoppers showed up. Betty Yu reports. (12-24-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:56 Published 53 minutes ago JandK Govt organises special event on Christmas Eve in Srinagar



On eve of Christmas, Jammu and Kashmir Government organised special event in Srinagar. To bring cheer among people, Department of Tourism along with Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:14 Published 7 hours ago Holiday Travel Rush Hits Its Peak, But Still Down From A Year Ago



CBS4's Brooke Shafer caught up with travelers at South Florida's two major airports. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/2KTO58c Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:17 Published 8 hours ago