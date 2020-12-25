Global  
 

Dee Snider Not Sure Celine Dion Knows He's Behind Her Hit Christmas Song

AceShowbiz Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
The Twisted Sister lead singer told his friend not to tell the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer that he's the songwriter of 'God Bless Us Everyone' out of fear that she might balk at the idea of recording the tune.
