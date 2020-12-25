Dee Snider Not Sure Celine Dion Knows He's Behind Her Hit Christmas Song Friday, 25 December 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

The Twisted Sister lead singer told his friend not to tell the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer that he's the songwriter of 'God Bless Us Everyone' out of fear that she might balk at the idea of recording the tune. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

