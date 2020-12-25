Chromazz Gets Into Costume + Becomes Toronto Santa Claus

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Santa & Mrs. Claus Feed Sharks And Swim With Sting Rays



Scuba divers dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus fed sharks and swam with stingrays at the aquarium, AquaRio, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Friday (12/11). Staff will dress up every day and dive in costume.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:51 Published 2 weeks ago Florida man dressed as Santa Claus cruises on his bike in Fort Lauderdale



Christmas is still 16 days away, but a man dressed in a Santa Claus costume was found riding on the streets of Fort Lauderdale, Florida on the morning of December 9.Footage filmed by @JHay97. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago