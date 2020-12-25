Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The 18 Hap-Hap-Happiest Secrets About Christmas Vacation Revealed

E! Online Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
It's hard to make a sequel as good as the first movie. And it's even harder to make the third installment the best in a franchise. But National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chevy Chase recreates 'Christmas Vacation' scene in car commercial [Video]

Chevy Chase recreates 'Christmas Vacation' scene in car commercial

Chevy Chase returned as Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” in a car commercial for Ford’s new Mustang Mach-E.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 00:53Published
Top 10 Adult Jokes in Christmas Movies You Missed [Video]

Top 10 Adult Jokes in Christmas Movies You Missed

Santa got risque with these adult jokes in Christmas movies.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:24Published
Girls unwrap their big sister as part of emotional Christmas reunion at Florida's Disney World [Video]

Girls unwrap their big sister as part of emotional Christmas reunion at Florida's Disney World

Two little girls unwrapped their big sister as part of an emotional Christmas reunion.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published