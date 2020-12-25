Disney's 'Soul' Movie Cast Revealed - See Who's Voicing Who!
Friday, 25 December 2020 () The new Disney and Pixar movie Soul is streaming now on Disney+ and you might be wondering what the voice cast looks like in real life! Jamie Foxx leads the cast as Joe Gardner and he is joined by Tina Fey, who plays his mentee 22. Soul follows Joe Gardner – a middle-school band teacher [...]
Soul movie (2020) - Day in the Life - Plot synopsis: What is it that makes you...YOU? This Christmas only on Disney+, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Soul” introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at...