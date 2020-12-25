Disney's 'Soul' Movie Cast Revealed - See Who's Voicing Who!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Batman Soul of the Dragon movie clip - First Time



Batman Soul of the Dragon movie clip - First Time - Bruce Wayne (voiced by David Giuntoli) reaches his martial arts training destination, and has his first encounter with master O-Sensei, in this.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:08 Published 2 days ago Soul Movie - Clips and trailer



Soul Movie - Clips and trailer - Plot synopsis: A musician who has lost his passion for music is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul learning about.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 10:49 Published 3 days ago Disney and Pixar's Soul Movie - Soul Purpose |



Disney and Pixar's Soul Movie - Soul Purpose - - Disney+ - Plot synopsis: What is it that makes you...YOU? This Christmas only on Disney+, Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film “Soul”.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:02 Published 3 days ago