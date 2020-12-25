Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Kardashian Wears Dress with Built-In Abs for Christmas Eve Dinner

Just Jared Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian is showing off her Christmas Eve look! The 40-year-old reality star wore a dress with built-in abs while celebrating the holiday with her family on Thursday night (December 24). Kim and the Kardashian-Jenner family canceled their annual Christmas Eve party due to the pandemic and they hosted a dinner for just their family. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Kim Kardashian Gifts 1,000 Fans With $500 Each for Holidays

Kim Kardashian Gifts 1,000 Fans With $500 Each for Holidays 00:51

 Kim Kardashian Gifts 1,000 Fans With $500 Each for Holidays. Kardashian took to Twitter on Dec. 21 . to let fans know she'd like to help anyone who's been struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Kardashian has been all about spreading holiday cheer this year. especially since her family's annual...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pope leads low-key Christmas Eve mass amid COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

Pope leads low-key Christmas Eve mass amid COVID-19 restrictions

Vatican Pope Francis celebrated a low-key Christmas Eve in a rear section of St Peter's Basilica, urging people to do more to help those in need.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published
Meals on Wheels serves SWFL on Christmas Eve [Video]

Meals on Wheels serves SWFL on Christmas Eve

Meals on Wheels bring meals to homebound seniors year-round, but on Christmas Eve they delivered a little extra Christmas cheer.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:20Published
JandK Govt organises special event on Christmas Eve in Srinagar [Video]

JandK Govt organises special event on Christmas Eve in Srinagar

On eve of Christmas, Jammu and Kashmir Government organised special event in Srinagar. To bring cheer among people, Department of Tourism along with Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:14Published