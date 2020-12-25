Meet Wonder Woman 1984's Alistair, Lucian Perez, With 10 Fun Facts!

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Datz Celebrates Wonder Woman|Morning Blend



The Wonder Woman Burger is Back! Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 04:44 Published 1 day ago Gal Gadot breaks down the throwback fashion looks from 'Wonder Woman 1984'



Gal Gadot chats with USA TODAY's Andrea Mandell about her '80s wardrobe in "Wonder Woman 1984," and what it was like filming 2017's "Wonder Woman." Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti Duration: 01:15 Published 2 days ago Kristen Wiig was paranoid about spilling Wonder Woman 1984 secrets



Kristen Wiig feared the "Warner Bros. police" would come for her if she told anyone about her audition for Wonder Woman 1984. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 2 days ago