Meet Wonder Woman 1984's Alistair, Lucian Perez, With 10 Fun Facts!
Friday, 25 December 2020 () Lucian Perez is making his big screen debut in the new movie Wonder Woman 1984! The young actor stars as Alistair, who is the son to Pedro Pascal‘s Maxwell Lord, in the film. In Wonder Woman 1984, the fate of the world is once more on the line, and only Wonder Woman can save it. [...]
Check out the official "White House Fight" clip from the DC Comics superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984, directed by Patty Jenkins. It stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, Robin Wright, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha and Amr...