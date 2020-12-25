Global  
 

Police Say a Bomb Warning Blared From RV Prior to Nashville Explosion

Friday, 25 December 2020
Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake stated during a press conference on Friday afternoon that the RV which exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning had a pre-recorded announcement prior to it exploding.
News video: Police official: Nashville explosion seems intentional

Police official: Nashville explosion seems intentional 01:35

 Officials provide an update after an explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

