Police Say a Bomb Warning Blared From RV Prior to Nashville Explosion
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake stated during a press conference on Friday afternoon that the RV which exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning had a pre-recorded announcement prior to it exploding.
Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake stated during a press conference on Friday afternoon that the RV which exploded in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning had a pre-recorded announcement prior to it exploding.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources