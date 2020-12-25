Global  
 

CNN's Andrew Kaczynski Mourns Death of Baby Daughter Francesca

E! Online Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
CNN political reporter Andrew Kaczynski and wife and Wall Street Journal banking reporter Rachel Louise Ensign are mourning the loss of their 9-month-old daughter Francesca, who died on Christmas...
