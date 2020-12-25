Global  
 

Mysterious Twitter Account Posts Video Showing Nashville Bomb Warning and Explosion

Before the massive explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning, a pre-recorded announcement from the RV blared to individuals nearby, warning the vehicle would explode in 15 minutes, according to law enforcement authorities.
 Video posted to YouTube appears to capture the reported warning message seconds before the blast.

