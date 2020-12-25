Global  
 

Netflix's 'Bridgerton' Cast: See Their Instagram Pages Here!

Just Jared Friday, 25 December 2020
The new Netflix series Bridgerton premiered on Christmas Day and it’s bound to be a big hit for the streaming service! This is the first Shondaland series to premiere on Netflix after Shonda Rhimes signed an exclusive deal with the company back in August 2017. Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of [...]
