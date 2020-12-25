Global  
 

Nashville Explosion Eyewitness Who Lost Her Home, Business Stunned to Discuss Apparent Attack With Anderson Cooper On Christmas

Mediaite Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
A Nashville explosion eye-witness Betsy Williams couldn't believe she was speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper on Chritsmas Day live on cable news, following the large-scale blast in downtown, which she saw first-hand.
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Expert weighs in on Nashville explosion, says bombing 'not a spur of the moment thing'

Expert weighs in on Nashville explosion, says bombing 'not a spur of the moment thing' 02:18

 Expert tells NewsChannel 5: "“if you’re going to do an attack and not take credit for it, the person you’re going to attack knows why you’re doing it.”

