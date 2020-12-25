Nashville Explosion Eyewitness Who Lost Her Home, Business Stunned to Discuss Apparent Attack With Anderson Cooper On Christmas
Friday, 25 December 2020 ()
A Nashville explosion eye-witness Betsy Williams couldn't believe she was speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper on Chritsmas Day live on cable news, following the large-scale blast in downtown, which she saw first-hand.
A Nashville explosion eye-witness Betsy Williams couldn't believe she was speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper on Chritsmas Day live on cable news, following the large-scale blast in downtown, which she saw first-hand.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources