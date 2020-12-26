Global  
 

Dixie D'Amelio Premieres 'Roommates' Music Video - Watch Now!

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Dixie D’Amelio released her new music video for “Roommates” on Christmas morning (December 25)! The 19-year-old singer and TikToker premiered the visual hours after dropping the new song. “mental health is something I really struggle with everyday and music has become the best way for me to express this. i would love to continue talking [...]
