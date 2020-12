Bhidu turns Bhai's boss! All you need to know about Jackie Shroff's role in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe Saturday, 26 December 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

His slate of films is testimony that Jackie Shroff can shine in dramatic films and comedy ventures in equal measure. After playing an inspiring father to Salman Khan's Bharat in the film by the same name, mid-day has it that he will play a quirky cop in the upcoming offering, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. A source tells mid-day,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Salman Khans Radhe to release in theatres Salman Khans Radhe to release on Eid



The much-hyped Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will open only in theatres. #SalmanKhan #SalmanKhanmovies #Radhe:Your Most Wanted Bhai Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:11 Published on November 21, 2020