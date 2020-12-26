Global  
 

Rajinikanth's health update: He is stable, being monitored closely at Hyderabad hospital

Mid-Day Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Superstar Rajinikanth, who was admitted to a corporate hospital here with severe fluctuations in blood pressure on Friday, will remain in hospital for overnight.

Apollo Hospital said Rajinikanth is being monitored closely and medications to control his blood pressure are being carefully titrated. The 70-year-old would undergo...
News video: Rajinikanth admitted to hospital after ‘severe fluctuations’ in blood pressure

Rajinikanth admitted to hospital after ‘severe fluctuations’ in blood pressure 01:33

 Veteran actor Rajinikanth was on Friday admitted to Apollo Hospitals here as he was suffering from severe blood pressure fluctuations, the hospital said in a statement. He was shooting for a movie here for the past 10 days and had isolated himself and is being monitored closely after a few people on...

