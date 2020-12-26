Kim Kardashian Is the Grinch, Kylie Jenner Channels Santa at KarJenners Christmas Eve Party
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
For the family gathering, the SKIM founder slips into a luxurious Schiaparelli gown featuring latex bodice with built in ab definition and sarong-like lime green skirt.
For the family gathering, the SKIM founder slips into a luxurious Schiaparelli gown featuring latex bodice with built in ab definition and sarong-like lime green skirt.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources