Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aaron Eckhart Gets His Christmas Tree From Mountains This Year

AceShowbiz Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The 'Erin Brockovich' actor has no need to buy Christmas tree this year as he got it from his family ranch after spending coronavirus lockdown with his parents in the mountains.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A bright pink flamingo Christmas tree is turning heads and bringing joy [Video]

A bright pink flamingo Christmas tree is turning heads and bringing joy

Christmas can be a time to smile and find joy at the end of the year, and near the intersection of I-25 and Lincoln Avenue, you can also find a little bit of warmth.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:50Published
Christmas lights spark holiday cheer after a hard year [Video]

Christmas lights spark holiday cheer after a hard year

The Pecan Tree neighborhood comes together to decorate for Christmas and keep the holiday spirit strong.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:34Published
Watch as this mini Australian Shepherd tries to carefully remove a hamburger from her family's Christmas tree [Video]

Watch as this mini Australian Shepherd tries to carefully remove a hamburger from her family's Christmas tree

Watch as this mini Australian Shepherd carefully removes an unusual ornament from her family's Christmas tree - a McDonald's hamburger. Jason Flynn and his family have an unusual tradition of hanging a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published