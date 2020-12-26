Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Promising Young Woman' Is A Dark Comedy That Will Keep You On Your Toes

NPR Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The darkly comic thriller Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan as a woman on a mission, is a carefully constructed mix of genres and moods that doesn't pull its punches.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Digital Spy - Published
News video: PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN - Official Trailer

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN - Official Trailer 02:29

 PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN - Official Trailer

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Carey Mulligan and the Promising Young Woman Cast Comment on the Complexities of the Culturally Relevant Film [Video]

Carey Mulligan and the Promising Young Woman Cast Comment on the Complexities of the Culturally Relevant Film

Promising Young Woman is not your average tale of a woman's revenge. The film written and directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Carey Mulligan, Laverne Cox, Adam Brody and Alison Brie goes deeper to..

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 01:48Published
'Promising Young Woman' deconstructs the nice guy trope [Video]

'Promising Young Woman' deconstructs the nice guy trope

"Something that's always really interested me is the how female rage manifests itself."

Credit: Mashable Studio     Duration: 02:50Published
Promising Young Woman Clip - What a Home [Video]

Promising Young Woman Clip - What a Home

Promising Young Woman Clip - What a Home - Plot synopsis: A young woman, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against men who cross her path. US Release Date: December 25,..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Carey Mulligan Won’t Let Hollywood Off the Hook

 The actress delivered the performance of her career in the dark comedy “Promising Young Woman.” Then came those with their tired views of women.
NYTimes.com

The dark comedy ‘Promising Young Woman’ is an unexpected turn for Carey Mulligan. That’s the point.

 Read more
Washington Post