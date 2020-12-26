'Promising Young Woman' Is A Dark Comedy That Will Keep You On Your Toes
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The darkly comic thriller Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan as a woman on a mission, is a carefully constructed mix of genres and moods that doesn't pull its punches.
The darkly comic thriller Promising Young Woman, starring Carey Mulligan as a woman on a mission, is a carefully constructed mix of genres and moods that doesn't pull its punches.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources