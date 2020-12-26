David Henrie & Wife Maria Cahill Welcome Son James on Christmas Night! (Photos)

David Henrie & Wife Maria Cahill Welcome Son James on Christmas Night! (Photos)

Christmas will forever be an extra special day for David Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill because they welcomed a child into the world on the holiday last night! The 31-year-old Wizards of Waverly Place actor just revealed on Instagram that he welcomed his son James last night. This is the second child for the [...]

