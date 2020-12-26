Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nick Cannon Welcomes His Fourth Child - a Baby Girl Named Powerful Queen

Just Jared Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
Nick Cannon just welcomed his fourth child into the world! The 40-year-old entertainer and his girlfriend Brittany Bell welcomed their second child together earlier this week. Brittany, 33, took to Instagram on Christmas Day to announce the exciting news by sharing some adorable family photos. “The best gift ever ♥️ we have been surprised with… [...]
