Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez make their way out of the gym after a post-Christmas workout on Saturday (December 26) in Coral Gables, Fla. The couple worked off their Christmas calories together after celebrating the holiday at their home in Miami. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez On Christmas Eve, Jennifer shared [...]Full Article
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Burn Off the Christmas Calories With a Workout in Florida
Just Jared 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Squeeze in Gym Workout Before FL Lockdown
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez just beat the buzzer ... squeezing in one final gym workout before Florida goes on lockdown, and..