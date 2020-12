Iggy Azalea is already planning her son's birthday



Rap star Iggy Azalea has revealed via Twitter that she's already planning her son's first birthday party. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:08 Published on December 1, 2020

Iggy Azalea won't let strangers use her real name



Iggy Azalea only allows a select group of people to call her by her real name, because she doesn't want strangers to put "weirdo negative energy" on her moniker. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published on November 18, 2020