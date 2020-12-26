Omarosa on MSNBC Says Trump Having ‘Psychotic Episode’ Over Election, ‘Reverting’ to Reality TV Host
Saturday, 26 December 2020 () The former reality TV star and former Trump insider says her former boss is reverting to his role as reality TV host due to a "psychotic episode" resulting from his arrogant inability to cope with losing the election.
A former aide to President Donald Trump, Omarosa Manigault Newman says she believes Trump's 'going through a psychotic episode' over his election loss.
Omarosa Manigault Newman, often referred to simply as Omarosa, was also a contestant on Trump's reality TV show, 'The Apprentice.'
