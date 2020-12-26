Global  
 

Omarosa on MSNBC Says Trump Having ‘Psychotic Episode’ Over Election, ‘Reverting’ to Reality TV Host

Mediaite Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The former reality TV star and former Trump insider says her former boss is reverting to his role as reality TV host due to a "psychotic episode" resulting from his arrogant inability to cope with losing the election.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Omarosa: Trump's Loss To Biden Has Triggered A 'Psychotic Episode'

Omarosa: Trump's Loss To Biden Has Triggered A 'Psychotic Episode' 00:43

 A former aide to President Donald Trump, Omarosa Manigault Newman says she believes Trump's 'going through a psychotic episode' over his election loss. Omarosa Manigault Newman, often referred to simply as Omarosa, was also a contestant on Trump's reality TV show, 'The Apprentice.' Saturday,...

