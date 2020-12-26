Global  
 

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Spend Christmas Eve Together in Barbados

E! Online Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
It's beginning to look a lot like romance... Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent Christmas Eve in her home country on Barbados, following months of dating rumors and random joint sightings....
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: A$AP Rocky spent Christmas with Rihanna's family in Barbados

A$AP Rocky spent Christmas with Rihanna's family in Barbados 01:22

 A$AP Rocky and Rihanna spent Christmas together in Barbados, according to a source.

