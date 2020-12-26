Biden Blasts Trump’s Refusal to Sign Covid Relief Bill: ‘This Abdication of Responsibility has Devastating Consequences’
Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
President-elect Joe Biden urged outgoing President Donald Trump to sign the Covid relief bill passed earlier this week in a statement released Saturday.
President-elect Joe Biden urged outgoing President Donald Trump to sign the Covid relief bill passed earlier this week in a statement released Saturday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources