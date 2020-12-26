Biden Blasts Trump’s Refusal to Sign Covid Relief Bill: ‘This Abdication of Responsibility has Devastating Consequences’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources From Florida Resort, Trump Holds Economic Fate Of 14 Million American Workers In His Hand



President Donald Trump faces a ticking clock with respect to the current proposed COVID-19 relief package. Trump has suggested he may reject the $900 billion package that Congress approved earlier this.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:36 Published 2 hours ago COVID-19 relief bill in limbo



The coronavirus relief bill remains in limbo Saturday. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:07 Published 6 hours ago Will Trump Sign $900-Billion Stimulus?



$900 billion stimulus package is on its way to President Donald Trump. Trump is at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. Business Insider reports that Trump hates the massive 5,593-page bill. The bill.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:29 Published 21 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Biden: 'Devastating Consequences' If Trump Blocks Pandemic Relief President-elect Joe Biden warned Saturday of "devastating consequences" if President Donald Trump continues to delay signing a Covid-19 economic relief bill...

Newsmax 4 hours ago



