Chris Evans is putting his musical skills on display in this video that he shared with fans on Christmas Day! The 39-year-old Captain America actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a clip of himself playing the piano while sitting next to the Christmas tree. “Merry Christmas,” Chris wrote over the first half of [...]Full Article
Chris Evans Played the Piano For His Fans on Christmas (Video)
Just Jared 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Chris Evans Reveals a Talent You Probably Didn't Know He Has!
Did you know that Chris Evans can play the piano? The 39-year-old actor took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday night (November..
Just Jared