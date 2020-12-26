Chris Evans Played the Piano For His Fans on Christmas (Video)

Chris Evans Played the Piano For His Fans on Christmas (Video)

Just Jared

Published

Chris Evans is putting his musical skills on display in this video that he shared with fans on Christmas Day! The 39-year-old Captain America actor took to his Instagram Stories to share a clip of himself playing the piano while sitting next to the Christmas tree. “Merry Christmas,” Chris wrote over the first half of [...]

Full Article