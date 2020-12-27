Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Infamous "Club Kids" Killer Michael Alig Dead at 54

E! Online Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Convicted killer Michael Alig has died at the age of 54, E! News can confirm. According to the New York Police Department, law enforcement responded to a 9-1-1 call on West 159th on Dec....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

'Club Kid Killer' Michael Alig found dead inside NYC home

 "Club Kid Killer" Michael Alig was found dead on Christmas Eve of an apparent drug overdose, officials said Friday.
FOXNews.com

Notorious Club Kid killer Michael Alig, once played by Macaulay Culkin, dies of ‘heroin overdose’ on Christmas morning

 Michael Alig, the magnetic former king of the club kids who was once played by Macaulay Culkin, was found dead Friday morning (25 December) of an apparent heroin...
PinkNews

The Michael Alig I Knew, 'Club Kid,' Killer, and Mystery

 Legendary New York nightlife scribe Michael Musto remembers his years of knowing Michael Alig, the infamous “club kid” and killer who...
Upworthy