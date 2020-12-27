Global  
 

John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of His Kids Celebrating First Christmas Without Kelly Preston

Just Jared Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
John Travolta is sharing a new video of his kids in honor of Christmas. The 60-year-old Grease actor took to Instagram on Friday (December 25) to share a video of his kids Ella, 20, and Benjamin, 10, wishing his followers a Merry Christmas. “Say merry Christmas, Ella!” John said from behind the camera, as Ella [...]
