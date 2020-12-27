Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miley Cyrus Reveals Which Singer She's Crushing On!

Just Jared Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus has a very famous crush! On Christmas Day, The 27-year-old singer appeared on Heart FM where she played a game of “Would You Rather” and was asked if she would rather kiss Justin Bieber or Harry Styles. “Harry,” Miley answered via ET Canada. “Justin Bieber I’ve known for way too long, it’s like [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Miley Cyrus eyes Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello collaboration [Video]

Miley Cyrus eyes Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello collaboration

Miley Cyrus has proposed having a "three way" in the recording studio with pop couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Miley Cyrus 'knew she'd really made it' when Cher threw insults her way [Video]

Miley Cyrus 'knew she'd really made it' when Cher threw insults her way

Miley Cyrus has admitted she loved being insulted by Cher for her raunchy MTV Video Music Awards performance in 2013.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:44Published
Miley Cyrus marks 10 years since infamous bong-smoking video leak [Video]

Miley Cyrus marks 10 years since infamous bong-smoking video leak

Miley Cyrus has poked fun at her decade-old bong-smoking controversy by recalling the incident in a post online.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published