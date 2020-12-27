Miley Cyrus Reveals Which Singer She's Crushing On!
Miley Cyrus has a very famous crush! On Christmas Day, The 27-year-old singer appeared on Heart FM where she played a game of “Would You Rather” and was asked if she would rather kiss Justin Bieber or Harry Styles. “Harry,” Miley answered via ET Canada. “Justin Bieber I’ve known for way too long, it’s like [...]
