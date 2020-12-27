Happy Birthday Salman Khan: A look at the superstar’s best performances

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources People's safety is more important than release of 'Radhe': Salman Khan



Bollywood actor Salman Khan celebrated his birthday at his Panvel's farmhouse on December 27. Several Bollywood celebs were seen entering his farm house. Replying to a question on his movie 'Radhe'.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published 4 hours ago Salman Khan celebrates birthday with media



Bollywood actor Salman Khan celebrated his birthday at his Panvel's farmhouse on December 27. Several Bollywood celebs were seen entering his farm house. Salman also celebrated his birthday with media.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:13 Published 4 hours ago Salman Khan turns 55



Salman Khan turned 55-year-old on December 27. Fans gathered outside Salman's bunglow- Galaxy. However, he had requested his fans to not gather outside his house due to ongoing pandemic. He asked his.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:12 Published 7 hours ago