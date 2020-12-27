Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Happy Birthday Salman Khan: A look at the superstar’s best performances

Zee News Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turned 55 on Sunday (December 27), and his fans took to social media to pour heartfelt wishes for heartfelt wishes for the 'Wanted' star, who they fondly refer to as 'Bhai'. This superstar Khan with a massive fan-following keeps the audiences hooked with his humour and action-packed sequences.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi

Salman Khan says he ‘won’t celebrate birthday’, cuts a cake with paparazzi 03:07

 Bollywood actor Salman Khan turned 55 on December 27. Salman was seen at his Panvel farmhouse. He cut a cake at midnight with the paparazzi outside his farmhouse. “I’m not celebrating my birthday this year, it’s just me and my family,” he said. “I didn’t plan anything because this year...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

People's safety is more important than release of 'Radhe': Salman Khan [Video]

People's safety is more important than release of 'Radhe': Salman Khan

Bollywood actor Salman Khan celebrated his birthday at his Panvel's farmhouse on December 27. Several Bollywood celebs were seen entering his farm house. Replying to a question on his movie 'Radhe'..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
Salman Khan celebrates birthday with media [Video]

Salman Khan celebrates birthday with media

Bollywood actor Salman Khan celebrated his birthday at his Panvel's farmhouse on December 27. Several Bollywood celebs were seen entering his farm house. Salman also celebrated his birthday with media..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:13Published
Salman Khan turns 55 [Video]

Salman Khan turns 55

Salman Khan turned 55-year-old on December 27. Fans gathered outside Salman's bunglow- Galaxy. However, he had requested his fans to not gather outside his house due to ongoing pandemic. He asked his..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published